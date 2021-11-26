Darren Moore makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission after previous reports of Wolves unrest

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said he cannot guarantee all of the club’s on-loan players will remain at Hillsborough after January with talks currently ongoing.

Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing, QPR winger Olamide Shodipo, St Gallen striker Florian Kamberi, and Wolves forward Theo Corbeanu were all signed on loan in the summer window.

They’ve had differing impacts on Wednesday’s season so far but there’s no doubt without them the squad would be significantly weaker.

The January transfer window is now a little more than a month away and, speaking to BBC Sheffield’s Andy Giddings, Moore has opened up on the future of their loan signings.

The Wednesday boss has revealed that he cannot guarantee that all of them will stay beyond the winter window but added that talks are ongoing with their parent clubs and that he is “very, very hopeful” that they will remain at Hillsborough.

There were reports in October that Corbeanu could be recalled by Wolves in January.

Have Sheffield Wednesday ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Plough Lane (Wimbledon) Yes No

The Verdict

While not all of Wednesday’s summer loan signings have become vital parts of the side, keeping hold of all of them looks like the ideal scenario moving forward.

They strengthen the squad and the League One season can be a long and arduous one, so Moore may need all the help he can get if they’re to get promoted.

Corbeanu, in particular, has become increasingly important to the Owls in recent weeks and should he return to Wolves it would be a frustrating one for the Yorkshire club.

Wednesday fans will be hoping to hear some positive news soon.