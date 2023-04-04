Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that he is open to the possibility of selecting Jaden Brown in the club's remaining league fixtures.

Brown was handed the opportunity to showcase his ability when Marvin Johnson served a suspension.

The 24-year-old defender helped the Owls claim three consecutive clean-sheets in League One as his side secured victories in their clashes with Charlton Athletic, Peterborough United and Portsmouth.

Brown has been forced to watch on from the substitutes bench in each of Wednesday's last five league games due to the presence of Johnson and Reece James.

The Owls have been unable to claim a victory in any of these particular fixtures as they have experienced a concerning dip in form.

Forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Cheltenham Town last weekend, Wednesday will be desperate to get back to winning ways in League One on Friday when they head to the Kassam Stadium to face Oxford United.

What has Moore had to say about Sheffield Wednesday defender Jaden Brown?

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Moore has addressed Jaden Brown's current situation at Hillsborough.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Owls boss said: "He's proven that he can step in and perform at the level.

"He was unfortunate in that he picked up that yellow card at Portsmouth.

"I'm obviously a former player there, and know the hostility that the crowd can put the referees under.

"Jaden is fully committed which is great but I just had to take him off.

"Obviously Reece and Marvin came back after that but Jaden is fit and ready and he's in the squad and should we see fit to play him, I won't hesitate in terms of that.

"That's what we want - for players to step in and Jaden has certainly shown that this season."

Should Brown be handed a start in Wednesday's showdown with Oxford?

With Moore open to the possibility of turning to Brown for inspiration, it will be interesting to see whether the defender is given the nod to feature against Oxford.

When you consider that Brown has provided two direct goal contributions in his last three league appearances and recorded impressive WhoScored match ratings of 7.80 and 7.73 against Charlton and Peterborough, there is no reason why he cannot make a positive impact for the Owls at the Kassam Stadium.

Providing that the defender goes on to impress in a Wednesday shirt in the club's upcoming fixtures, he may force Johnson to step up his performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on the club's fortunes.

Currently in a battle with Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley for automatic promotion, the Owls will need all of their players to be firing on all cylinders as they aim to secure a return to the Championship.