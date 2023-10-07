Highlights Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore believes Neil Warnock would be a fantastic fit for the Sheffield Wednesday job.

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore believes Neil Warnock would be an excellent fit for the Sheffield Wednesday vacancy, making this admission to the Yorkshire Post.

The Owls are currently in need of a new boss, just a few months after Moore made a shock exit from Hillsborough after guiding them back to the Championship.

Xisco Munoz was appointed as Moore's successor - but he failed to win any of his 10 league games in charge and this gave owner Dejphon Chansiri no choice but to get rid of him.

Xisco may have had less time than some other managers to prepare for the new campaign - but he can't have any complaints about his dismissal considering his dismal record during his short time at Hillsborough.

In the EFL Cup, they squeezed past Stockport County on penalties but were knocked out by League Two side Mansfield Town in the second round, so Wednesday have had very little joy under their former boss and will be hoping to get a result today now he's gone.

They face Huddersfield at home this afternoon, managed by former boss Moore. It could definitely be argued that the Owls should have kept the current Terriers boss - but they can't afford to look back now as they look to make an appointment that will keep them in the second tier beyond the end of this season.

At the moment, that has to be the main assignment considering they are in deep trouble, seven points adrift of safety and at risk of seeing that gap widen later today unless they manage to get three points on the board.

Moore believes Warnock would be a great appointment for his former side if they did bring him in.

He said: "He’d [Warnock] be a fantastic fit for it, if it is him. He would be. I can only go off the speculation that is given.

"But certainly if it is Neil, then he would be a wonderful fit for that particular job. But as I said, my responsibility is just fixed here at Huddersfield Town. I am really pleased to be here as manager."

TalkSPORT believe Warnock would be open to taking the job, even though he previously managed the Owls' arch-rivals Sheffield United.

The veteran departed Huddersfield last month, although he left on amicable terms having done an excellent job at the John Smith's Stadium.

Earlier this week, the Sheffield Star reported that the Owls were yet to make contact with Warnock.

Should Neil Warnock get the Sheffield Wednesday job?

Warnock seems to be the common sense option at this point.

He has saved a number of sides from relegation before and has plenty of experience managing at this level.

The ex-Huddersfield boss has plenty of experience managing in Yorkshire too, so this seems like a great fit as Moore says.

It would be difficult to see any other manager doing a better job than the 74-year-old.

And with Warnock reportedly open to joining, this is a golden chance for them to get him in if they can. It may not take a huge salary to lure him to Hillsborough either.