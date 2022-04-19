Darren Moore makes Sheffield Wednesday demand before Crewe clash

Sheffield Wednesday still have a League One play-off spot in their eyesight – and Darren Moore has told the club’s official website that he wants his side to ‘focus’ purely on themselves and ensure they get the job done against Crewe.

The Owls will be considered as favourites for this fixture, especially considering that their opposition are already relegated and have nothing left to play for.

Wednesday on the other hand are in with a shout of a top six spot and need as many points as they possibly can.

Considering their recent form too – they haven’t lost in their last seven outings – and the odds are heavily in favour of Darren Moore’s men.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Sheffield Wednesday 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Keiren Westwood QPR Fulham

However, the boss has urged his team not to merely expect the win or to go into the game feeling as though a victory is in the bag. It is vital that they do not let their standards slip, as if they do, then there are several other teams still vying for a play-off berth right now who could take their spot away from them.

Moore then will be eager to ensure his side are well up to the task. With only four games left until the season comes to a close – including a tough test against Portsmouth and a fixture against play-off challenging Wycombe – they’ll need to pick up the points here.

Whilst they might be heavily fancied though, Crewe will no doubt be looking to cause an upset and Moore has told his charges via the club’s official website that he wants them to think only of themselves.

He said: “We are in the midst of this rapid spell of games, a real surge where we can only really play and recover in a short space of time before going again.

“We have everything to play for and our sights are on maintaining our rhythm and focus. Everyone around the division can see the finishing line and mindsets can change, we will not allow that to happen here.

“My message has been the same from the start of the season, we focus on ourselves and we focus only on the next game.”

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have had an up and down season, with some supporters feeling as though they should have been performing better under Moore earlier this campaign, with others feeling he has done a superb job.

Either way, the Owls are still right where they would want to be at this stage in the season. Granted, they would probably like to have been higher up and potentially near the automatic spots but they are at least still in with a chance of promotion.

With four games left, every result is now so important to the club. Starting with Crewe, they cannot really afford to drop points, especially with so many teams still eyeing a play-off berth.

If Moore can deliver against Crewe, it will put them in a really good position heading into their last three fixtures.