Darren Moore makes Sheffield Wednesday claim following emphatic victory over Cambridge

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore admitted yesterday’s 6-0 success over Cambridge United was the ‘perfect’ day.

The Owls endured a mixed start to life under the former West Brom chief, but things have really managed to click for Moore in recent weeks as they look to break into the top six.

Whilst there is still work to do to ensure they secure a top six finish, Wednesday are flying right now and they put in their best performance of the campaign yesterday as they thrashed the U’s 6-0.

The attacking football was a joy to watch at time, and speaking to the Sheffield Star, Moore was unsurprisingly full of praise for his players.

“The patterns on play we worked on in the week worked really well and of course the boys have got to bring their detail and quality on the ball, and I thought they did that.

“I’m really pleased to see Saido get the three goals, Lee Gregory came back and we got some good minutes into him and Dominic Iorfa got some minutes. All round today it was a perfect day for Sheffield Wednesday. Physically and mentally we are in good form.”

The verdict

This was a brilliant win for the Yorkshire outfit and it was a real statement to the rest of the league that Wednesday are firmly on the right path.

They created chances with ease and there were some real quality finishes from the players, particularly Barry Bannan’s excellent long-range effort.

Of course, attention will quickly turn to the next game but Wednesday are in a good place right now and all the teams in the play-off race will be wary of Moore’s men.

