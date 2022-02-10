Darren Moore makes Sam Hutchinson claim as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for Rotherham test

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted that he currently has no concerns about managing Sam Hutchinson’s game-time.

Earlier this season, the defender missed two league fixtures due to an issue with his Achilles before making an appearance in five of the club’s next six matches at this level.

After sustaining another injury against Bolton Wanderers in October, Hutchinson was forced to watch on from the sidelines for 15 games before making his return to action last month.

The 32-year-old has produced some assured performances in the third-tier since the turn of the year as he has helped his side climb the League One standings.

Currently seventh in the third-tier standings, the Owls are within striking distance of the play-off places.

Set to face league leaders Rotherham United on Sunday, Wednesday will be brimming with confidence heading into this particular fixture after securing maximum points in each of their last four league games.

Ahead of this fixture, Moore has revealed that Hutchinson has not been affected by the number of matches that Wednesday have played in recent weeks.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star about Hutchinson, the Wednesday boss said: “He’s fine.

“He’s enjoying playing and his football.

“It’s all about recovery now.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield Wednesday sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Sheffield Wednesday sell Julian Borner to? Hertha Berlin Wolfsburg Hannover 96 Schalke 04

Moore later added: “Hutch is in good form.

“There are one or two alongside him that are in good form as well and long may that continue.

“At the moment in terms of managing him, he seems fine.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Hutchinson has had issues with injury during the current term, Moore knows that he will need to keep a close eye on the defender heading into what is set to be a crucial part of the season for Wednesday.

Although Hutchinson is likely to feature against Rotherham, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is rested for one of the club’s upcoming clashes in order to minimise the risk of him suffering another setback.

Particularly impressive during Wednesday’s recent victories over Ipswich Town and Morecambe, the defender helped his side keep clean-sheets in both of these fixtures by recording WhoScored match ratings of 7.61 and 7.84.

By maintaining his consistency as well as his fitness over the course of the coming months, Hutchinson could potentially play a key role in the Owls’ push for a top-six finish.