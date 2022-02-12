Darren Moore makes Saido Berahino claim amid lack of Sheffield Wednesday game-time

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Saido Berahino now possesses the physical attributes to make an impact in League One after intensive work done on the training ground.

Berahino arrived at Hillsborough in the summer after a spell in Belgium with Zulte Waregem and Charleroi, scoring 10 league goals in 46 outings during his time on the continent.

But before that he was first a talented forward for West Bromwich Albion who was once linked with a big-money move to Tottenham before he ended up switching to Stoke City.

Having worked with the Burundi international before, Moore decided to give Berahino another chance in England, however he’s made just 16 appearances in the third tier this season, scoring once.

Just five of those outings have been from the start, with Berahino, now 28 years old, not exactly blowing the league away like some expected.

Moore has now explained how work had to be done on the training pitch for Berahino, despite his experience, to cope with the physical demands of League One and now he is ready to start scoring.

“We feel that he started well when he first came but we realised that the level of football he’s been playing in the last couple of years is probably not of the physical level that it is here,” Moore said per YorkshireLive.

“What I can say now is that he is a far stronger, more robust player because he’s someone that, behind the scenes, has put in a lot of work.

“The opportunity will come for him because of the volume of games and when that opportunity comes, I’m sure he’ll be chomping at the bit to take it.

“He’s far better when I look at him now compared to when he came in with the power and strength that he’s got now.

“In terms of him as a player that can score goals, I’m very happy with him and I’m sure that, should chances drop to him if he gets that game time, he’ll put the ball in the back of the net.”

The Verdict

Having once been a player that scored 14 times in a Premier League season, Berahino’s career certainly hasn’t transpired as expected.

Having re-united with Moore in Yorkshire there was a certain expectation that the striker may be able to find his feet and start scoring goals.

It hasn’t worked out that way though but there’s still time left in the season for Berahino to make an impact, but there’s a lot of competition for places in Moore’s front two.

Time will tell if the changes worked on in training will make Berahino a more effective player but we all know he’s got the natural talent to make a difference in the EFL.