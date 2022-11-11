Darren Moore makes potentially concerning Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted that the players on loan at Hillsborough could all potentially be recalled by their parent clubs in January.

The Owls were heavily reliant on loans in the previous campaign and whilst that’s no longer the case, the likes of Mark McGuinness, Reece James and Alex Mighten are all at the club on a temporary basis.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore revealed that he doesn’t know yet whether they will all stay beyond the transfer window in the New Year.

“There are recall clauses on them. All of them have done really well and added to the group. We have reduced the loans that we had compared to last season. All three of them have performed and need to keep performing.

“We have not had discussions with their clubs yet. Once we have our recruitment meetings, we will set the parameters in motions with the clubs and get an idea on where they see those players in their season.”

Wednesday are back in action at Accrington tomorrow as they look to close the gap on the top two.

10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The verdict

The pleasing aspect this season for Moore is that they don’t have as many loans as last season because there’s no getting away from the fact it can be disruptive.

There will be a worry that McGuinness in particular could return and if that’s the case the Owls will want to know as soon as possible to allow them to plan accordingly.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens and what business Wednesday do in January as they push for automatic promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.