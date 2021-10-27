Darren Moore makes Marvin Johnson claim ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Cheltenham

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that Marvin Johnson could continue to play as a central defender for the club in the upcoming fixtures.

The Owls are currently unable to call upon the services of Lewis Gibson who recently suffered a muscular injury whilst Sam Hutchinson is also being forced to watch on from the sidelines.

Johnson was used as a makeshift centre-back in last Saturday’s showdown with Lincoln City as Moore opted to start him in this position despite the fact that Chey Dunkley was available to feature.

The 30-year-old went on to show some signs of promise for Wednesday who were forced to settle for a point at Hillsborough.

With Wednesday set to face Cheltenham Town this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Johnson retains his place in the club’s starting eleven.

Currently ninth in the third-tier, the Owls could potentially climb above the likes of Burton Albion and Oxford United in the standings if they beat Michael Duff’s side at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Making reference to Johnson ahead of this fixture, Moore has suggested that the former Middlesbrough man could continue to feature as a centre-back for Wednesday.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star about whether Johnson will line-up in this position again, the Owls boss said: “It’s a possibility in terms of that because he brings that balance to the left-hand side.

“Against Lincoln I wanted to get after it and win the game so we played Marvin there.

“Palms (Liam Palmer) on the outside, wo we had them two stepping on so we could really go after them.”

The Verdict

Whilst Johnson has been used predominantly as a wide midfielder during his career, he has managed to illustrate his versatility this season as he has already lined up as a full-back and as a central-defender for Wednesday.

During the club’s clash with Lincoln, Johnson managed to make two clearances and produce two interceptions as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.69.

When you consider that Hutchinson and Gibson are both unavailable for selection this weekend, Moore may turn to Johnson for inspiration again if he is unwilling to recall Dunkley the club’s starting eleven.

By producing a positive performance against Cheltenham, Johnson may be able to help his side secure a much-needed victory in League One as the Owls have drawn their last three games at this level.