Darren Moore makes Josh Windass transfer claim after Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that he believes that Josh Windass will stay at the club in the January transfer window.

As revealed by Football League World earlier this month, Windass is currently attracting interest from a host of Championship sides.

It is understood that West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Hull City have all scouted the attacking midfielder this season.

After missing a considerable chunk of action due to a hamstring injury, Windass has featured in three of the club’s last five league games.

A notable absentee from Wednesday’s squad for last night’s meeting with Sunderland, the attacking midfielder was unable to feature in this particular clash due to a minor issue.

In Windass’ absence, the Owls suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Black Cats as Lee Johnson’s side secured a 5-0 victory in-front of their own supporters at the Stadium of Light.

Ross Stewart scored a hat-trick for Sunderland in this fixture whilst Tommy Doyle and Benji Kimpioka also managed to find the back of the net.

After this clash, Moore shared an update on Windass’ situation at Hillsborough.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about whether the 27-year-old could potentially leave the club in January, Moore said: “No move on the cards at all.

“He has just picked up a little strain and we have taken him out tonight (Thursday).

“We will assess him in the week.

“It is more of a precaution.

“I would rather have Josh ready and firing on all cylinders for the second half of the season as opposed to risking him for one or two games.”

The Verdict

Currently eighth in the League One standings, the Owls will need to turn to Windass for inspiration in their upcoming fixtures as they look to deliver a response to the dismal performance that they produced against Sunderland.

Wednesday’s fans will be relieved to hear the news that a move elsewhere is not on the cards for the attacking midfielder as he could potentially play a major role in their push for promotion this season.

During the three league games that he has featured in during the current campaign, Windass has managed to find the back of the net on two occasions whilst he also chipped in with one assist.

Providing that Windass is able to maintain his fitness in the coming months, he could potentially set the third-tier alight with his attacking displays.