Darren Moore makes interesting Sheffield Wednesday transfer reveal

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that the club have an offer in for an unnamed defender as they look to strengthen their options at the back.

Injuries to Lewis Gibson, Sam Hutchinson and Dominic Iorfa have left the Owls very short in that department, with winger Marvin Johnson filling in as part of a back three in recent weeks, although he is now out as well.

Therefore, bringing in defensive reinforcements in January was going to be a priority for Moore but the Wednesday chief revealed to Yorkshire Live that an offer has been made to a player already, with a potential deal on the cards in the next week.

“I have gone really hard to bring in a defensive player. We missed the deadline for him. He has got some options on the table and he has the weekend to think about it. The individual is thinking it through now. He’s good calibre and he’s fit.

“We tried to get him in this weekend but the individual is thinking about the offer that we have put to him.”

Wednesday travel to take on Accrington Stanley this weekend.

The verdict

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise because the Owls are having terrible luck on the injury front when it comes to defenders.

And, there is a lot of football to be played between now and January, so bringing in that extra player could make a big difference as they look to push for promotion.

Moore’s comments suggest this is one to keep an eye on over the coming days and he will hope that an agreement can be reached ahead of this very busy period.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.