Darren Moore makes honest Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that he is keen on bringing in attacking reinforcements ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Owls have had a very busy summer so far, with Moore bringing in plenty of proven players at this level, including former Rotherham striker Michael Smith.

However, speaking to the Sheffield Star, the boss explained that he needs more options in the final third, although he wouldn’t be drawn on any potential names specifically.

“I’ll agree in terms of needing more attacking options to add to that attacking threat. Is anything close? My message is always clear because I’ve been successful in getting deals done, I’ve been bitten getting deals done. It’s only done when it’s done and the contract is signed.

“Up until then, we keep pushing and trying. I won’t comment on the names. From a professional standpoint I won’t do that because the players don’t belong to us.”

Wednesday are back in action against MK Dons on Saturday as they look to get their first win after an entertaining 3-3 draw with Portsmouth on the opening day.

The verdict

This is good news for Wednesday as they do need to bring in at least one new attacking option if they are to cope over the course of what is a demanding season.

So, it’s pleasing for the fans to hear that Moore has recognised that and his comments indicate that the recruitment team are working around the clock to get moves done.

It promises to be an interesting few weeks for the Owls but the boss is sure to only be focused on MK Dons right now.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.