Darren Moore makes honest Sheffield Wednesday claim as Morecambe clash looms

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that he doesn’t let the pressure surrounding the club’s willingness to succeed in League One cloud his judgement.

Moore was backed in the summer transfer window by Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

The Owls boss managed to bolster his squad by securing the services of 11 players.

Mallik Wilks, Akin Famewo and Tyreeq Bakinson were all signed by Wednesday for undisclosed fees.

After suffering a defeat in the semi-finals of the play-offs last season, the Owls’ target for the current campaign will be to sustain a push for automatic promotion.

In the seven league games that they have participated in during the current campaign, Wednesday have managed to accumulate 13 points.

Currently fourth in the third-tier standings, the Owls will be aiming to get back to winning ways at this level tomorrow when they face Morecambe.

Wednesday suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Barnsley earlier this month which resulted in them losing ground on front-runners Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

Ahead of his side’s clash with the Shrimps, Moore has made an honest claim about whether he is affected by the pressure to repay the faith shown in him by Chansiri.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore said: “I don’t get clouded by it all.

“I know we are in the business to win games.

“I have always had that mentality and tried to build a team to play in a certain way that you believe in.

“There are many, many different dynamics to teams out there.

“We had to build a team this summer with the players whose contracts were up or let go.”

The Verdict

Moore’s ability to remain composed during the current campaign could potentially boost Wednesday’s chances of securing a return to the Championship.

As a result of the club’s decision to strengthen their squad in the summer window, Moore is now able to call upon the services of a host of players who are more than capable of setting the third-tier alight with their performances.

The likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Wilks and Lee Gregory are all likely to pose a threat to Wednesday’s upcoming opponents.

By maintaining their consistency over the course of the coming months, the Owls could find themselves in a great position to maintain a push for a top-two finish in the League One standings during the second half of the season.