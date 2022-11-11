Darren Moore makes honest Sheffield Wednesday admission ahead of Accrington fixture

Darren Moore has admitted he has a genuine selection dilemma at Sheffield Wednesday now after welcoming back several key men from injury over the past few weeks.

The main priority for the Owls this season is promotion, with the side currently third in the table, but the past two games have been in the FA Cup, where they beat Morecambe, and the League Cup last time out when Southampton needed penalties to see off Wednesday.

Therefore, Moore has been rotating for that busy period and he revealed to Yorkshire Live that the performances and number of options available has left him with a difficult call to make when it comes to picking the XI at Accrington on Saturday.

“Over the last three weeks, I could probably name my squad with 12 to 14 players but that’s now gone to 18 and 19. All of the players are on a level playing field. What we have seen in the last two or three weeks is players have stepped in and performed well.

“We will look at the condition of the group tomorrow and I will select the team that I feel is right to get a result.”

The verdict

This is obviously a great position for Moore to be in and you can’t really argue with his assessment here as there is a lot of quality at his disposal.

So, he will have a decision to make and the recent cup performances will have offered a lot of encouragement, especially last time out against a talented Southampton side.

Ultimately, this fierce competition for places means that it’s down to the individuals in the XI to take the chances that come their way.

