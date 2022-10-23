Darren Moore makes honest Sheffield Wednesday admission after Lincoln draw

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore admitted the 1-1 draw at Lincoln City yesterday felt like two points dropped for his side.

The Owls had taken an early lead through Lee Gregory but they were back level inside a minute of the second half after Daniel Mandroiu equalised.

Whilst Wednesday had plenty of the play after as the game progressed, they lacked that quality in the final third to truly open up the hosts and in the end had to settle for a point.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore felt it was a missed opportunity as his side failed to close the gap on Ipswich and Plymouth in the race for automatic promotion.

“It is two points dropped. We were dominant. I said to the boys at half-time that we should have been out of sight. A lapse in concentration cost us and it was wasteful finishing. I’m pleased we created chances to score goals but it was wasteful finishing today.”

Wednesday are back in action against Bristol Rovers at Hillsborough in the week.

The verdict

Most will agree with Moore’s assessment here that it’s two points dropped and it was a frustrating afternoon for the team.

As the boss points out, there were plenty of chances for the side, even if they didn’t test the keeper they would’ve wanted.

However, Moore knows what League One is like, they will take the point from an away game and move on as they look to get a win against Joey Barton’s side on Wednesday.

