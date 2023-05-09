Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that the club has yet to make a final decision regarding the futures of Sam Durrant and Ryan Galvin.

Durrant made his debut for the Owls last weekend in their showdown with Derby County at Hillsborough.

The attacker was introduced as a substitute in the second-half of this fixture as Wednesday secured a 1-0 victory over the Rams thanks to a spot-kick from Michael Smith.

As for Galvin, he has been participating in training with the Owls following the expiry of his loan deal at Maidstone United.

Before sanctioning a temporary departure for Galvin, the Owls utilised the defender on two occasions earlier this season.

As well as representing Wednesday in the EFL Trophy, Galvin also made a cameo appearance against Rochdale in the League Cup.

During his time at Maidstone, the 22-year-old played 22 games for the club in the National League.

What has Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore had to say about the futures of Sam Durrant and Ryan Galvin?

Making reference to Durrant and Galvin, who are both set to be out-of-contract this summer, Moore has made an honest claim about their futures.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore said: "There's two more decisions to be made on Sam Durrant and Ryan Galvin.

"Ryan is back training with the group after his loan at Maidstone.

"Both him and Sam look really good.

"They've both shown a real strength by training with us.

"Yes, they're with the Under-23s but they're relatively senior in terms of their ages.

"They've added to the group really nicely.

"Ryan is a good size, he moves well and he's left-footed and has definitely improved in terms of that loan period.

"As for Sam, he seems to be getting stronger and stronger.

"But again, both are developing in their own right and it's not an easy decision for us at this stage.

"They're two young players who relatively should be playing senior football and are just on that thin line where you're either successful or just fall short.

"They're difficult decisions for us but we don't feel we have to make it straight away."

Could the outcome of the play-offs have an impact on the futures of these two players?

With the Owls looking to secure a return to the Championship via the play-offs this month, the outcome of their upcoming fixtures could have a bearing on the future of Durrant and Galvin.

Promotion to the second-tier is likely to have a negative impact on the chances of this pair making inroads at senior level as Wednesday will need to strengthen their squad over the course of the summer.

If this particular scenario does occur, it would not be at all surprising if Durrant and Galvin are free to find new clubs ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, if Wednesday suffer heartbreak in the play-offs, Moore could opt to retain the services of both of these players if he believes that they can make a difference in League One later this year.