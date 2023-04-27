Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that discussions are underway with Will Trueman and Leojo Davidson regarding their futures at Hillsborough.

Both of these players are facing an uncertain situation as their respective contracts are set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Trueman made his debut for the Owls earlier this season in their showdown with Leicester City's Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.

The midfielder marked this particular milestone by scoring in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Foxes.

Wednesday opted to sanction a temporary exit for Trueman following his appearance against Leicester as he joined Mickleover FC.

Since returning to the Owls earlier this year, Trueman has failed to make any inroads at senior level.

As for Davidson, he has been utilised on two occasions by Wednesday in the EFL Trophy this season.

After making his competitive debut for the Owls against Bradford City, the defender was handed a start against Leicester.

Davidson has not been included in a match-day squad for a league fixture during his spell with Wednesday.

What has Darren Moore had to say about Sheffield Wednesday duo Will Trueman and Leojo Davidson?

Ahead of this weekend's meeting with Shrewsbury Town, Moore has discussed Trueman and Davidson's situation at the club.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said: "We’re discussing them.

"We’ve got a technical board meeting where certain decisions will be made on certain individuals - and we’ll be discussing those two.

"They’re reaching an age and a stage of their careers where it’s about senior football now, so we have to look at them because with the ages that they’re at U21s football is not really for them or their programmes.

"So we need to come together and discuss that."

Could the outcome of the current season have an impact on the future of this duo?

When you consider that Wednesday are vying for promotion, it remains to be seen what division the club will be playing in next season.

If the Owls secure a return to the Championship, they may have to bolster their squad in order to boost their chances of competing at this level.

This will in turn lead to less first-team opportunities for Davidson and Trueman if they are offered new deals.

In order to take their respective careers to new heights, this duo may have to leave Hillsborough and join teams who are willing to play them week-in, week-out at senior level during the 2023/24 campaign.