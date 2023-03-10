Darren Moore makes honest claim about Ciaran Brennan’s Sheffield Wednesday future

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that Ciaran Brennan’s future at the club is expected to be dictated by how he performs in pre-season this summer.

Brennan was loaned out to Swindon Town last year after featuring on 14 occasions for the Owls during the 2021/22 campaign.

The defender suffered a serious shoulder injury during the Robins’ meeting with Harrogate Town at the end of February.

As a result of this issue, Brennan has returned to Hillsborough and will now undergo an operation.

Due to this setback, the 22-year-old will not feature again for Swindon during the remainder of the campaign.

While the Robins are set to take on Carlisle United tomorrow, Wednesday will be hoping to extend their current unbeaten run in League One to 22 games by securing a positive result in their showdown with Portsmouth.

Although the Owls are currently level on points with Plymouth Argyle, they do have two games in hand over Steven Schumacher’s side.

Ahead of the club’s trip to Fratton Park, Moore has made an honest claim about Brennan’s current situation.

Speaking to The Star about the defender, the Owls boss said: “He’s picked up a shoulder injury that has cut short the loan.

“We’ve brought him back to do his rehabilitation with us.

“He’s going to require an operation. “We’ll get that done and we’ll get him rehab’ed but that will be the end of his season now and we’ll get him ready for when we get back to things in pre-season.

“We want him to be in a place where he’s competing to play in the first team. “We’ll know that with Ciaran in pre-season.”

The Verdict

Brennan will be disappointed by the fact that he will no longer be able to feature for Swindon as just before picking up this injury, he was getting a consistent run of games in the side.

Following the turn of the year, the defender was handed six starts in League Two and was also deployed as a substitute on one occasion.

In terms of his overall spell with the Robins, Brennan made 0.9 tackles and 2.5 clearances per game as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.47 in the fourth-tier.

Given that the Owls are certainly not short of options in the centre-back position at the moment due to the presence of Michael Ihiekwe, Dominic Iorfa, Ben Heneghan and Liam Palmer, Brennan will have to produce some impressive performances during pre-season in order to stay in Moore’s plans for the future.