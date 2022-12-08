Darren Moore makes honest claim about 28-year-old’s future at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has issued an update on the future of Callum Paterson after the forward was linked with a move to Hearts.

According to a report from Football Scotland, Paterson’s former club Hearts are considering making a move to bring him back to Tynecastle.

The 28-year-old came through the academy with the Scottish Premiership side, scoring 33 goals in 137 appearances before departing for Cardiff City in 2017.

Paterson has been used as a squad player this season, having started just four games, and making seven more appearances from the substitutes bench.

The experienced forward was in a similar situation last season having started just 27 games, scoring six goals for Darren Moore’s side.

That has inevitably led to interest from elsewhere, coupled with Paterson’s contract expiring in the summer, the former Cardiff man could be off.

However, Darren Moore confirmed in his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Exeter that the club are yet to receive an approach for Paterson and has insisted that the forward remains part of Wednesday’s plans for the remainder of the season.

Speaking to The Examiner, Moore said: “Nothing official at all from Hearts.

“I’ve not heard anything but it is relatively still quite early.

“So I can’t really comment on that.

“He’s part of the plans and that’s because that is only hearsay.

“As far as I’m concerned he continues doing as he has done this season.”

Paterson arrived at Hillsborough in September 2020 and to date has made 109 appearances for the Owls, scoring 18 goals.

Despite being a useful player, he’s yet to nail down a starting place for the Owls.

Paterson has seen his game time limited this season thanks to the arrival of Michael Smith, meaning a move back to Scotland could be on the cards should Hearts make an offer.

The Verdict

It’s unsurprising to see the link considering the lack of game time Paterson has had at Hillsborough.

He won’t be happy with being a squad player and would much prefer a starting place within a team and he could earn that opportunity at Hearts.

Not only that, but Paterson displayed his best club form while at Hearts and considering he came through the ranks at Tynecastle, the move may make sense for all of the parties involved.