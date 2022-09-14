Darren Moore makes honest admission over Sheffield Wednesday summer recruit

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has backed Alex Mighten to improve in the coming weeks and months.

The versatile forward joined the Owls late on in the summer window and his arrival was seen as a real coup considering he had helped parent club Nottingham Forest to promotion last season, with virtually all of his game time coming in the Championship.

However, whilst he hasn’t been poor by any means, Mighten is yet to really make his mark for Wednesday in his three appearances, including the 3-0 win at Morecambe last night where the 20-year-old was replaced after 63 minutes when the game was goalless.

But, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore insists there is more to come from the youngster.

“It was his first league start for a while. He gave us an out. We managed to push him higher up the pitch at times. When there was a turnover, he was engaging with the front two.

“I think 60 odd minutes at Morecambe will have done him the world of good. We wanted him to blow off the cobwebs. He will get stronger.”

The verdict

It should go without saying that it’s far too soon to judge Mighten, so Moore’s comments here are very sensible.

As well as that, he’s right to point out that the player is lacking match sharpness, so that will have been a real boost for Mighten to get a big run-out.

Now, there needs to be patience with the player as he continues to get up to speed as he certainly has the quality to make a big impact in League One during his time at Hillsborough.

