Darren Moore makes honest admission about the strength of his Sheffield Wednesday squad

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that whilst he is happy with the strength of his squad in terms of personnel, he has urged his players to put their recent defeat to Plymouth Argyle behind them this weekend.

The Owls were beaten by the Pilgrims yesterday in the FA Cup as they proved to be no match for their League One opponents.

A brace from Jordan Garrick and a strike from Ryan Hardie secured a comfortable 3-0 victory for Ryan Lowe’s side as they set up a second round meeting with Rochdale.

Having now been eliminated from the FA Cup and the League Cup, Wednesday will be hoping to improve their consistency in League One over the Christmas period.

Whilst the Owls are only two points adrift of the play-off places in the third-tier, their progress in this division has been hindered by the fact that they have drawn eight of their 17 league games.

Set to face Accrington Stanley this weekend, Wednesday will be determined to get back to winning ways at the Crown Ground.

Making reference to his squad, Moore has admitted that he is happy with the players that he has at his disposal and has insisted that the Owls have been affected by the fact that they are currently unable to call upon the services of some of their key individuals.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about whether he is worried about the strength of his squad, the Wednesday boss said: “No, I am happy with the squad.

“When you have got the calibre of players that we have got out, they are big players.

“You are talking about half a dozen players and if they are fit they are in the team.

“Let’s make no mistake about that.

“Any team who loses six of your top players is going to be impacted.

“The biggest thing I’m worried about is making sure we stay competitive and stay in contention because when those players do return back, it will obviously make us a stronger team.

“It is very difficult when you lose your better players.

“We have to get on with it.

“We can’t cry over spilt milk because it is what it is.

“What we have to do is rally again and go again on Saturday.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the likes of Lee Gregory, Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass are currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to their respective injury issues, Moore does make a valid point regarding his squad as Wednesday may have been able to make a better start to the season if they didn’t suffer any setbacks.

However, when you consider that all of the Owls’ League One rivals will have to cope with this particular problem at some stage of the current campaign, it is important that the South Yorkshire-based outfit do not dwell on their injury woes.

With Dennis Adeniran and Marvin Johnson both set to miss Saturday’s meeting with Accrington, it will be intriguing to see what team Moore opts to field at the Crown Ground.

By securing an eye-catching victory over Stanley, Wednesday could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to climb the League One standings in the coming weeks.