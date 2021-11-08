Darren Moore makes honest admission about Sheffield Wednesday’s recent form

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that he believes that his side are now harder to beat compared to the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Owls would have been hoping to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by setting the third-tier alight with their displays earlier this year.

However, after winning three of their opening four league games, Wednesday suffered defeats to the likes of Morecambe, Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United at this level.

Since beating Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough last month, the Owls have managed to embark on a six-match unbeaten run in League One.

Particularly impressive during their recent showdown with Sunderland, Wednesday closed the gap between them and the play-off place to two points by securing a 3-0 victory over Lee Johnson’s side.

The Owls produced a spirited display against Plymouth in the FA Cup yesterday as this clash ended in a draw.

Lewis Wing missed a great opportunity to seal victory for Wednesday in the closing stages of this particular showdown as he fired over from close-range.

Making reference to the Owls’ current form, Moore has admitted that whilst he believes his side are now harder to beat, he is hoping that the club will be able to continue to get better as the season progresses.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live following Sunday’s showdown with Plymouth, Moore said: “We are definitely harder to beat.

“There is more consistency with us.

“What we have to continue to do is get better.

“At the start of the season, I think we might have lost that game.

“There is a real resilience that is building with them and we have to continue that game after game.

“Every match Sheffield Wednesday plays means something.”

The Verdict

Whereas it is fair to say that the Owls have managed to show glimpses of promise in their recent fixtures, it is abundantly clear that they will need to step up their performance levels if they are to challenge for automatic promotion next year.

Currently nine points adrift of league leaders Wigan Athletic, Wednesday will be determined to close this gap in the coming weeks.

The Owls’ main issue this season has been their tendency to draw games in the third-tier as they have been held to a point in seven of their opening 16 league matches.

Providing that Moore’s side use the momentum that they gained from their triumph over Sunderland to their advantage in their upcoming clashes with Gillingham and Accrington Stanley, they could secure victories in both of these fixtures.