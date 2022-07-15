Darren Moore makes fresh Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that the club are still looking into the possibility of signing one or two more players this summer.

The Owls have been extremely busy during the current transfer window as they have secured the services of seven players.

Reece James became the latest player to make a move to Hillsborough earlier this month as he joined Wednesday on a season-long loan deal from Blackpool.

Akin Famewo, Will Vaulks, Michael Smith, Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale and Michael Ihiekwe have all sealed permanent moves to the Owls and will be keen to make a positive impression for the club during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Owls are set to get the new term underway on July 30th when they face Portsmouth in League One.

Having failed to secure an immediate return to the Championship earlier this year, Wednesday will be aiming to launch a push for automatic promotion under the guidance of Moore.

Making reference to the club’s transfer plans, Moore has revealed that the Owls are still looking to add to their squad.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore said: “We are ever competitive with others in trying to bring in one or two more in if it is possible to do so.

“At the moment, we will continue to work with the squad and group of players that we have got here and build up to the start of the season.”

The Verdict

This is an intriguing update as Wednesday may not have completed all of their business this summer.

Whereas the Owls have done well to bring in a host of fresh faces who are now adapting to their new surroundings by participating in pre-season, they could boost their chances of achieving success by making some more moves in the coming weeks.

When you consider that Wednesday will be able to turn to the likes of Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory for inspiration next season, they may not be too concerned if they miss out on potential targets.

Bannan averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.18 in League One last season whilst Gregory scored 16 goals for the club at this level.