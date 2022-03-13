Darren Moore makes exciting Saido Berahino claim after major Sheffield Wednesday moment

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has paid tribute to Saido Berahino for his effort following the striker’s hat-trick against Cambridge, and says he will only get better.

The Owls enjoyed a day to remember at Hillsborough on Saturday, as they put six past the U’s without reply, to move to seventh in the League One table, one point adrift of the play-offs.

Three of those goals came courtesy of Berahino, who produced three clinical finishes in and around the Cambridge area, while also providing an assist for George Byers to make it 5-0 for good measure.

Prior to that treble against Cambridge, Berahino had scored just three goals in 20 league games for the Owls since his summer move to the club, meaning this could be something of a breakthrough moment for the attacker.

Indeed, it seems that Moore is hopeful that this success can prove to be a springboard for the 28-year-old moving forward.

Speaking about Berahino after that hat-trick against Cambridge, Moore was quoted by Yorkshire Live as saying: “He has done extra work in the gym to build his strength and power. He has had to get up to speed. We put him on a programme and credit to him.

“He has been doing extra work in the gym and in finishing session. I don’t think he is the finished article yet but today will have done him a world of good.”

Berahino and Wednesday will be looking to continue that success when they host Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather exciting prospect for those of a Sheffield Wednesday persuasion.

There has never been really much doubt about the talent that Berahino possesses, when you consider what he did earlier in his career for the likes of West Brom.

However, the attacker has often struggled to show that, which did make this an intriguing signing when he joined the Owls in the summer, and it has taken him some time to get going at Hillsborough.

With that hat-trick against Cambridge though, Berahino should now be brimming with confidence, and if he can improve in the way Moore believes he can, that could make him a major asset for the Owls in the race for promotion.