Darren Moore makes Dom Iorfa prediction that should excite Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that Dominic Iorfa has taken his game to new heights this season and has suggested that there is still more to come from the defender in terms of his development.

Iorfa helped the Owls claim their 20th league clean sheet of the season in last weekend’s meeting with Peterborough United by delivering an assured display at Hillsborough.

Wednesday managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Posh which allowed them to retain a three-point advantage over their nearest challengers Plymouth Argyle in the League One standings.

Currently on a remarkable 21-game unbeaten run at this level, the Owls will be confident in their ability to secure a return to the Championship later this year with Iorfa in their side.

Having started for Wednesday in each of the club’s last three league games, Iorfa is expected to make his 22nd league appearance of the season this weekend.

Set to take on a Portsmouth outfit that have accumulated 13 points from their last five games, the Owls know that they will need to be at their best in order to secure a positive result at Fratton Park.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Moore has made a prediction about Iorfa.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said: “I think he’s been superb, I think he’s gone to another level.

“I think we’re seeing the very best of Dominic Iorfa, and some.

“There’s more to come from him.

“He’s consistently working on his game, and I told him when he came in that he’d been absolutely solid.

“He’s calm and composed, and looks right on top of his game – so credit to him.”

The Verdict

This is an exciting prediction as Iorfa could potentially go on to help Wednesday achieve success at a higher level if he does indeed continue to improve as a player.

While there is still work to do for the Owls to achieve promotion, it would be a major shock if they miss out on a top-two finish as they have set the third-tier alight with their performances since the turn of the year.

Iorfa helped his side claim clean-sheets in their meetings with Charlton Athletic and Peterborough by recording impressive WhoScored match ratings of 6.92 and 7.25 in these particular victories.

Currently averaging two tackles and 2.8 clearances per game in League One, the defender will be confident in his ability to play a significant role in the club’s push for the title in the coming months.