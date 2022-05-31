Darren Moore makes “crucial” Sheffield Wednesday admission ahead of summer transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted it is a “crucial time” for the football club this summer in which the club need to ace their recruitment.

The Owls were defeated in the League One play-off semi-finals by Sunderland, who themselves eventually won promotion to the Championship at Wembley.

Speaking after the dust had settled on that defeat, Moore emphasised Wednesday’s recruitment as key to their success.

“It’s a real crucial time now,” Moore told SWFC club media.

“Because it’s about getting in amongst everyone else and making sure we get our recruitment right.

“We need to get the team in a position where we can be better – we need to prepare better and recruit better, in order to give ourselves a chance to be amongst it again for the upcoming campaign.”

Despite their play-off defeat, Darren Moore spent no time sulking and thinking about what could have been.

1 of 24 STEVE HARKESS BLACKBURN PRESTON

According to the Owls’ boss, after a couple of days off, he was back to work and planning for next season.

“I’ve not stopped since the play-offs really.” Moore said.

“I had a couple of days to reflect, but I’ve just continued working, and I’ve found it quite therapeutic in terms of getting the cogs back going again and preparing again.

“The play-offs have been forgotten, I’m past it, and it’s just about building for next season.”

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are in a good position heading into next season.

Although they finished fourth in League One, their form in the second half of the campaign was fantastic.

If they can get their recruitment right this summer, and start next season as they finished the last, Sheffield Wednesday should be right up there challenging for automatic promotion.

It will certainly be interesting to see what players a club like Sheffield Wednesday can attract whilst in the third tier.