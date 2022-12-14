Darren Moore makes contract point while assessing recent changes at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says players are now more willing to sign new contracts with the club, than when he first took charge at Hillsborough.

Moore was handed the role as Owls boss in March 2021, when after financial issues that led to points deductions and unpaid wages, the club were just months away from relegation to League One.

Although they have yet to secure a return to the Championship, they are in contention to do so this season, currently sitting third in the League One table, just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Meanwhile, players such as Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory have recently suggested that they are keen to extend their stays at Hillsborough, as they enter the final months of their current contracts.

Now it seems as though that has allowed Moore to notice a significant change in the atmosphere and mood around the club.

Reflecting on how things had been when he first arrived at the club amid those revelations from within his current squad, the Owls boss told The Sheffield Star: “When I first came to this football club there were players wanting to leave.

“When I arrived there was a player that I offered a contract to stay, and he blatantly said that he’d had enough, and that he wanted to leave. That was when I arrived.

“Last season and this season you’re seeing people wanting to stay, and extend their contracts. Some of the players here you would think that they should be aspiring to play at levels above, but the mere fact that they want to stay here means a couple of things.

“It means that the environment is right, the culture is right and it means that that they’re ticking boxes in terms of what they need from football.”

The Verdict

This does show just how drastically things can change at any football club, in a relatively short space of time.

Things looked pretty bleak for Moore when he first arrived at the club, and with the exodus of players he had to deal with that summer, it was hard to see them bouncing back anytime soon.

However, they have done so quickly to make themselves promotion contenders again, and with the lift in mood that is going to provide, it is perhaps no surprise players are now keen to stay at Hillsborough.

You get the feeling that Moore has to take a fair amount of credit for his role in that turnaround given what he walked into, and his stock will rise even further if he can turn that into promotion this season.