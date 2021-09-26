Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has insisted that he believes the Owls’ squad are getting stronger as they gel together more following their 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town.

The Owls headed into the game aiming to get their League One campaign back on track after losing two and drawing one of their previous three league matches.

Against Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday delivered an improved performance to the one they had managed in their 1-1 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town last time out.

That looked like it was going to produce all three points for them after Dennis Adeniran had put them 1-0 up after 26 minutes.

However, the Owls were undone by a late error by goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell as Ipswich managed to score a late equaliser through Conor Chaplin to rescue a point.

24 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100%?

1 of 24 Jimmy Trotter made how many appearances for Sheffield Wednesday? 159 162 154 177

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore insisted that even though the Owls did not see out the game and pick up a vital victory he saw enough improvements to suggest the squad are getting stronger.

While he also insisted that as the squad gels more and more the results will come.

He said: “For me, the positives were that we know that the performance was there. Was it there against Shrewsbury? Yes, but for 35/40 minutes, not 90 minutes. I see signs from today that we have taken that on today.

“All barring the end, that’s three points for us. We are getting stronger as the weeks go by, the players are getting stronger. There is more understanding, that’s what I’m seeing from the group.

“Yes, the results might not be there but we need the performances to be there to win the game and the performances are good and we need that for 90 minutes. That consistency is what we will keep working towards.”

The verdict

It has been a difficult period for Moore and perhaps the first major test of his own credentials that he has faced since taking over as Wednesday manager.

The Owls were so close to grinding out what would have been a really good three points away from home in League One, but they just about fell short thanks to an induvial error.

You can see why Moore believes the Owls are improving off the back of that performance, but the argument from some supporters maybe that they were playing better than this in the early weeks of the campaign.

It does always take a lot of time for squads to gel when there are numerous changes over the summer as they have been at Hillsborough this year.

Ipswich themselves are even greater example of that given the slow start that they have made in League One.

Moore’s confidence has to now translate into results on the field and the next few weeks are going to be huge in determining the direction that the Owls head in this term.