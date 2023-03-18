Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore does not believe that Bolton Wanderers should have been awarded a penalty in the League One clash between the two sides last night.

Dion Charles had a very strong shout for a penalty in the second half when he tangled with Aden Flint inside the Wednesday box, but the referee on the night chose not to award a spot kick.

As a result, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt felt his side definitely should have been awarded a penalty, but Darren Moore believes otherwise.

"I would imagine Ian Evatt would say it is a penalty, I would say it's not." Moore explained to the media after the match, via YorkshireLive.

"There's no actual coming-together.

"He kind of stumbles and Flinty doesn't actually touch him.

"The boy stumbles but I think he could have got his shot off but he's hit the deck.

"I'd say it's not a penalty but Ian probably wouldn't, so it's one of those."

Moore's counterpart Ian Evatt clearly disagreed with Moore's assessment of the controversial moment during the match.

Indeed, the Bolton boss was sure it was a penalty and even claimed that Aden Flint himself had admitted to him that a spot kick should have been given.

“It was a penalty." Evatt told the media, via YorkshireLive.

"It can’t be anything else and I keep harping on about the big moments in these games and that is one that we can’t get wrong.

“I have a lot of respect for their team and their manager. They are good sports and good people. I have known Flinty [Aden Flint] and Baz [Barry Bannan] a long time, and Flinty said it was a penalty, couldn’t be anything else.

“It is really, really disappointing we didn’t get it because I thought we deserved it.”

The Verdict

With such a strong shout for a penalty you can understand why Ian Evatt is aggrieved.

Darren Moore is right to defend his side no matter what, though, and he is probably right in saying that if Ian Evatt were in his shoes, he'd probably deny it was a penalty.

The frustrating thing for Evatt will be the missed opportunity to take all three points away at Sheffield Wednesday.

That would have been a real scalp for Wanderers and given his side plenty of confidence for the run in as they look to consolidate a place inside the League One play-offs.