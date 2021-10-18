Darren Moore makes claim in wake of recent events at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has told Yorkshire Live that he feels that all the goals that his side have let in of late have been down to concentration.

The Owls once again fell short of expectations at the weekend as they gave away a 2-0 lead to draw against AFC Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday.

Lee Gregory had put the away side in complete control with a brace until goals from Nesta Guinness-Walker and Jack Rudoni earnt the Dons a slightly fortuitous share of the spoils on home turf as Wednesday passed up other opportunities to go further ahead in the second half.

Now Moore has had his say on the performance as the Owls once again came up short after being in a winning position:

“They’re all concentration, all of the goals.

“There’s nothing to it, nothing intricate the opposition did playing against us, it’s just concentration, that’s the message and that’s what it is at the end of the day.”

The result at the weekend left the Owls sitting in seventh place, thus putting them level on points with sixth place MK Dons, who occupy the last play-off spot at the time of writing.

Wednesday will be looking to bounce back to winning ways tomorrow night as they take on Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.

The Verdict

Both Gregory and Saido Berahino had the chances to make the game safe for Wednesday in the latter stages of the second half, but both of the strikers passed up their opportunities and as a result of this, it cost them.

Wimbledon worked hard to get back in the game and arguably deserved their point at home to a side that boasted far more experience within their ranks.

Moore will certainly view the game as an opportunity missed and will be looking for a big response from his players against Cambridge tomorrow evening.

Wednesday certainly have the attacking talent to hurt other sides but it is clearly in the defensive department that they have been lacking of late.