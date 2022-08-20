Darren Moore makes Bolton Wanderers ‘impact’ claim ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says Bolton Wanderers will be looking to make a big impression in League One this season.

Moore takes his side to face the Trotters on Saturday afternoon, in what he believes is the standout game of the weekend in the division.

Bolton have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, claiming eight points from their opening four league games, including wins over Morecambe and Wycombe, putting them fourth in the early third-tier standings.

Now it seems as though Moore is expecting Wanderers to be aiming to at least maintain that position over the course of the rest of the campaign.

Giving his verdict on Bolton ahead of that game, the Wednesday boss told Yorkshire Live: “They have made a very good start to the season. They are a settled team.

“They have got a rhythm and wonderful flair about them. They are a team that I would have thought are looking to make an impact in the division this season. It is a wonderful fixture for both teams. It is probably the fixture of the day.

“It will be a great game. They are a good team. We are going to have to be at our level best to get anything.”

For their part, Wednesday are set to go into that game with the Trotters eighth in the League One table, just one point behind Bolton after the early exchanges of the season.

The Verdict

You do get the feeling that this is a fair assessment of Bolton from Moore.

The Trotters are of course one club at this level, who have played much further up the pyramid, and you feel they will have aspirations of getting back there sooner rather than later.

Wednesday are a club who share that situation, and with the followings both have amassed over the years, you can understand Moore’s claim about this being one of the division’s biggest games this weekend.

With that in mind, this should certainly be an entertaining watch, and one that could give the winner an opportunity to lay down an early marker in the promotion race.