Darren Moore makes Bolton Wanderers claim after Sheffield Wednesday win

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore admitted that Bolton Wanderers were the best team his side have come up against so far this season.

The Owls recorded a 1-0 victory over the Trotters thanks to Lee Gregory’s goal in the second half, but it didn’t tell the whole story of the game, as the visitors had control for large spells.

However, a combination of poor finishing and strong defending from Wednesday meant they left Hillsborough with nothing.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Moore was full of praise for the opposition, as he gave an honest assessment of the game.

“We have beaten a very good team today. They are the best team I’ve seen so far this season.”

Even though they were only promoted last season, Ian Evatt’s side have settled to League One very well, having scored 20 goals in the campaign, so Wednesday did well to keep them out.

The win means that Moore’s men moved level on points with Bolton, with the two teams just outside the play-off places by a single point.

The verdict

You have to credit Moore here for his comments as too many managers aren’t that honest in their post-match interviews.

He has acknowledged that his team came up against a very good side and anyone who watched the game will have seen that Bolton had their chances to get something but they didn’t take them.

Overall though, it was about getting the points for Moore and Wednesday, and the boss will be delighted that his side battled to what was a hard-fought win over a promotion rival.

