This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday's form of late has been poor given their high standards.

Heading into last night's clash with Cheltenham, the Owls were winless in three matches, which included back-to-back defeats at the hands of Forest Green and Barnsley respectively.

In those circumstances, it is natural a manager could change some things up, and Moore did just that last night for the trip to Cheltenham.

Indeed, goalkeeper Cameron Dawson was dropped to the bench and replaced by David Stockdale in net.

Stockdale had begun the season as number one, but since December, Dawson had been a regular, making it a big call.

With that decision in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on the situation, and whether or not they believed the Owls boss made the right call.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Look, I'm not here to tell Darren Moore how to do his job. If he believes it was for the best, it likely was.

However, if I'm offering my opinion, I was quite surprised to see the news.

I think it was one that could potentially do more harm than good and it didn't really make much difference last night with the club still ending up drawing and dropping more points.

Dawson has been in goal for a vast amount of their recent incredible run and I saw no reason to pull him out like that last night, to be honest.

Adam Jones

Dawson hadn't been in the best form in recent times and that's one reason why it was right for Stockdale to come back in.

It's a shame because the 27-year-old has been brilliant at times - but at such a crucial stage of the season - Stockdale would probably be a better option as a more experienced keeper.

It could be argued that the starting lineup needed to be freshened up too after a few poor results, so you can understand why Darren Moore decided to make this call.

Showing that he's not afraid to make big calls at crucial times, Moore just needs to be wary of changing things up too much because that won't benefit the Owls.

But if Stockdale remains in goal from now until the end of this term and plays an important part in their promotion push, many will see this decision to bring him back in as a master stroke.

The experienced stopper did very well in the first half yesterday - and can't be blamed for his team's initial downfall before their comeback.

A great character too, he could be an important figure both on and off the field in the coming weeks.

Alfie Burns

It was an interesting call and one that I’m surprised Moore made.

However, Stockdale had a decent night at Cheltenham, making six saves and producing a first-half performance that was very good.

He was at fault for May’s goal, spilling the ball into a dangerous area, which does cause some debate about Moore’s selection.

What intrigues me more is what his thoughts are moving forwards. Dawson hasn’t been that bad that he deserves bombing out for the season and Stockdale has stepped up in a game he’s been drafted back in for.

You can probably say decision justified given Stockdale’s outing at Cheltenham, but my gut-feeling is that Moore has opened himself up to future scrutiny with the call.