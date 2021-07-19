Darren Moore makes admission over Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan amidst Swansea City interest

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has told The Star that he has heard nothing about the rumours linking Barry Bannan with a move to Swansea City.

Bannan is said to be a player of interest to the Swans and could well be tempted by a move back to the Sky Bet Championship after being relegated with the Owls last season.

There has been plenty of talk surrounding the Scotsman’s future at Hillsborough and there remains a real possibility that more players could leave the club as they desperately attempt to get their finances in order ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking recently after his side’s pre-season defeat to Barnsley, Moore was quick to make the following admission about the rumours linking Bannan with a move to the Liberty Stadium:

“Honestly, it’s the first I’ve heard of it… But we’re going to get interest in all of our players, because they’re good players. There’s been nothing official from a club point of view, so we move on.”

Bannan of course was a regular for Wednesday last season and featured on 48 occasions across all competitions for the Steel City club as they eventually went down on the final day of the campaign.

The midfielder is under contract at Hillsborough until the summer of 2023 after putting pen to paper on fresh terms earlier this year.

The Verdict

Wednesday are in a strong position over the future of Bannan because he signed a new contract not too long ago and I think it will take a considerable amount of money to tempt them to cash in on him this summer.

Ultimately they will be ruled by their creaking financial situation, so I think there is a very real possibility that he could still move to the Championship.

Whether Swansea have the funds available themselves to complete such a move remains to be seen, as he is sure to cost a premium.

With time ticking down slowly as we approach the start of the campaign, I think the likelihood of Bannan leaving Hillsborough decreases by the week.