Darren Moore makes admission about Sheffield Wednesday’s season amid slight dip in form

After losing in the play-off semi-finals against Sunderland last season, Sheffield Wednesday were keen to come into this season and do better, with promotion the clear aim,

Darren Moore had a busy summer transfer window and added a number of players to his squad that would strengthen his side at this level.

However, two straight draws has seen the gap between the Owls in third place and Ipswich in second place stretch to five points.

This weekend the Owls take on Burton Albion and they will be keen to pick up all three points this time round in the hope of not letting the gap between themselves and the top two grow any further.

However, manager Darren Moore says he isn’t focused on league positions as he told The Yorkshire Post: “We are all experienced enough to know the league is not won in October. We are just focusing on us, we don’t look towards anyone else.

“If you start looking at others, it is never the right way to go. You have got to look at yourself.

“We know it is very early in the season and there are lots of games to play. The season is going to ebb and flow, that has been proven in the first set of games already. That is League One for you.

“For me, it is disappointing to draw the game as we feel it is two points dropped. If you look at both games over the last week, we feel we could be four points better off but we are not.

“The chances were there again, we didn’t convert the chances we should have done, we are going to move on to Saturday. We need the same sort of impetus and the same sort of creativity.”

The Verdict:

Darren Moore is absolutely right in the fact that the season is not yet decided with so much of the campaign yet to go.

However, he will also be keen not to let his side fall too far behind those at the top of the table otherwise they will have a mountain to climb to get to where they want to be.

Sheffield Wednesday are a talented side and they have shown that so far this season. However, they have struggled to put away their chances in the last two games and this is something they’ll need to quickly rectify if they want to stay competing right at the top end of the league.