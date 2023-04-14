Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore revealed he will be without defender Reece James and striker Mallik Wilks for the game against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

Both players were substituted in the 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough on Monday, with James withdrawn in the first-half after sustaining an impact injury and Wilks taken off at half-time.

It is further blow to an already-depleted Owls squad, with key players including Josh Windass and George Byers currently sidelined, with the pair expected to miss much of the rest of the season.

Wednesday ended their six-game winless run with the comfortable victory over struggling Stanley earlier in the week, which saw them move back into the automatic promotion places.

Darren Moore's men currently sit top of the League One table, one point clear of second-placed Plymouth Argyle and two points clear of third-placed Ipswich Town, but both of those below them have a game in hand.

It will be a tough game against a Brewers side who have significantly improved under Dino Maamria, with a good recent run of form moving them up to 18th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news?

Moore revealed that James is expected to miss most of the rest of the season, with his injury set to keep him out for a "few weeks", while Wilks will be assessed ahead of the trip to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

"Reece James has suffered an impact injury that could keep him out for a few weeks," Moore said in the club's pre-match press conference.

"Mallik Wilks won't be available tomorrow, and we'll be monitoring him over the next 48 hours."

However, Moore had more positive news on striker Michael Smith, who returned to the squad on Monday after a slight knock.

"Michael Smith is available which is good. He needed a bit of time but now he's in a better position," Moore said.

Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Burton Albion?

It will be difficult game for Wednesday against the Brewers, particularly considering the latest injury news.

James will be a big loss for the Owls as he had just begun to establish himself in his new midfield role, filling in admirably during Byers' absence in what had become a problem position.

Moore will be relieved to have Smith available again, while the return of Callum Paterson against Stanley on Monday was a welcome boost, with the Scotsman putting in an impressive second-half display.

Burton beat fourth-placed Barnsley 2-1 in their last home game, underlining the need not to underestimate the Brewers, but it is a must-win game for Wednesday if they are to keep the pace with Plymouth and Ipswich at the top of the table.