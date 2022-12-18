Darren Moore issues welcome update on injured Sheffield Wednesday trio

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Barry Bannan, Dennis Adeniran and George Byers could all return to action for the Owls on Boxing Day.

Bannan was absent from his side’s goalless draw with Oxford United on Saturday afternoon, after picking up a hamstring problem in the 1-1 draw with Exeter last weekend.

Meanwhile, Adeniran and Byers are both longer term absentees for the Owls, having suffered more significant issues earlier in the year.

Adeniran has made just four appearances across all competitions so far this season, with all of those coming back in August, having been out with injury ever since.

Byers meanwhile, has not featured since the end of October, when he picked up a foot problem that has left him frustrated in his search for fitness.

Now however, it seems as though it may not be long until all three players are back available for Moore to call upon.

Providing an update on the fitness of those three midfielders, the Wednesday boss was quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post as saying: “In terms of where Baz was at, we just couldn’t take the risk with him.

“Rest assured, he will be back next week. I will put an in-house game on next week and George, along with Dennis Adeadrin will play in that game to finish off their rehabilitation from their injuries.

“Providing we get a good clean week out of them, it gives them more than enough time to feature on Boxing Day.” The Verdict This will no doubt be a big relief for those of a Sheffield Wednesday persuasion. While they are still well in the battle for the automatic promotion places, things have been a bit frustrating for the Owls recently, with three consecutive draws denying them some useful wins. As a result, getting these three players back will be a major boost for Moore’s side, given the quality, and indeed attacking spark, they can offer from the centre of the pitch. With that in mind, you do wonder whether this could prove to be a pivotal moment in the battle for a return to the Championship this season.