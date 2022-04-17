Darren Moore issues verdict on standout moment from Sheffield Wednesday’s win over MK Dons

Barry Bannan scored a wonder goal against MK Dons on Saturday in their 3-2 win, boosting their hopes of finishing in the playoffs.

Sheffield Wednesday were at their very best in the first half against MK Dons on Saturday, racing into a 3-0 lead over their fellow promotion chasers.

At the centre of that near perfect first half was Barry Bannan who laid on two assists for his teammates before scoring one of the goals of the season.

It left manager Darren Moore full of superlatives for the Scotsman with his 45 yard volley proving the difference in their 3-2 win.

Speaking to The Star, Moore praised his side and captain: “He’s right on top of his game. Only he could execute that chance.

“It was great to see us score two goals from set plays and Baz [Bannan] with his exceptional strike was excellent.

“Such is his confidence is at the moment, he’s took it on. That was a moment of sheer brilliance.”

Moore then went onto praise his side for their character in seeing the game out: “It was just about maintaining our work off the ball. I thought tonight our work off the ball was really good. It needed to be.”

The win means Sheffield Wednesday sit fifth in League One, level on points with Wycombe and Sunderland who are sixth and seventh respectively.

Moore’s side will look to further boost their play-off hopes on night, when they host already relegated Crewe Alexandra at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

This was a must-win for Sheffield Wednesday. With Wycombe and Sunderland picking up points and Wednesday playing later in the day than their promotion rivals, the pressure was on.

Moore’s side rose to the challenge and were exceptional and at their devastating best in the first half. There was some drop off in the second half but that’s to be expected given the quality of football before half-time by the Owls.

It’s a real marker and they rose to high-pressure challenge in the race for the playoffs, and when Bannan is coming up with moments like this, they have every chance of continuing to do that.