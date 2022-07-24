Darren Moore issues verdict on Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat v Wigan

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore said he felt that the 4-1 scoreline by which his team lost to Wigan Athletic was not a fair reflection of their performance, but he admitted they have more work to do.

Pre-season came to an end for many sides yesterday afternoon as the final club friendlies were played, and now the cut and thrust of league football is set to return next weekend in the EFL.

Wednesday are seen by many as one of the favourites for promotion, too, and they’ll want to get off to a good start next weekend when they take on Portsmouth.

They’ll need a better result than they got against Wigan yesterday, too, with them losing 4-1 to the Latics.

Here’s how Darren Moore saw it, via the official club website:

“Some of our play was really, really good, we passed the ball very well, but the manner of the goals has let us down today and that was a concern.

“The scoreline didn’t reflect the game or our performance but we had lapses, and it’s not the defenders, it’s through the structure of the team.

“How we finished the game was completely different to how we started and I didn’t see anything in the game to reflect a 4-1 loss but that’s what it was.

“There is work to do and that’s exactly what we will do.”

The Verdict

A shame for Wednesday to end pre-season on that note but now they must use it to ensure they are fully focused on starting the campaign well this year.

There is big expectation at Wednesday this season, and the men from Hillsborough need to start as they mean to go on next weekend.