Darren Moore issues verdict on Sheffield Wednesday man amid recent struggles

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore insists Bailey Peacock-Farrell has his full support, despite the goalkeeper’s recent error.

Peacock-Farrell joined Wednesday on a season-long loan from Burnley back in the summer transfer window, and made an impressive start to life at Hillsborough, keeping four consecutive clean sheets in the league, saving two penalties in the process.

However, the 24-year-old has suffered something of a setback recently, conceding three in the defeat at Plymouth, before his mistake gifted Shrewsbury an equaliser in last weekend’s 1-1 draw that extended Wednesday’s winless run in the league to three games.

But despite that recent dip in form, it appears that Peacock-Farrell still has the full backing and confidence of his manager.

Speaking about Peacock-Farrell in the wake of those recent struggles, Moore was quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post as saying: “We’ve got no problem with Bailey, he has been absolutely superb and we are really pleased to have him on board. He is a top, top young goalkeeper who is more than capable of playing at the highest level.

“He has got a wonderful stature with a good size and presence about him and he has made some great saves for us and won us points already.

“He has represented his country at international level and is performing really well there. He can definitely play at the highest level in this country.

“He is as ‘solid’ as and his focus and determination has been spot-on and he has been exceptional. Everyone has clearly seen the talent and ability he has and long may that continue.

"With Bailey, it is just about that consistency of games and keep chalking them off one by one. But we know the talent he possesses and hopefully he can keep performing to those high standards in the coming weeks and months."

Next up for Wednesday, who currently sit 13th in the League One table, is a trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict These comments on Peacock-Farrell do feel like just the right thing from Moore to say here. It has been something of a tough time for the ‘keeper of late, so to see he still has the full backing of his manager will no doubt give his confidence a welcome lift. Indeed, Peacock-Farrell has already shown this season what a good goalkeeper he is, so there is no reason he cannot continue to be a big asset for Wednesday during the rest of the campaign. No goalkeeper – or player in any position – goes through their career without some sort of drop in form, so this should not be anything to worry about for Peacock-Farrell or Wednesday any time soon.