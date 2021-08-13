Darren Moore issues verdict on recent Sheffield Wednesday player agreement

After having their transfer embargo dropped by the EFL, Sheffield Wednesday have done some major transfer business this summer as they look to get back to the Championship at the earliest opportunity.

Their most important bit of work may not have been an incoming transfer though as the Owls announced a major piece of news earlier this week.

There has been much said on the future of Josh Windass this summer after he scored nine times for Wednesday during the 2020-21 season, and he played like a man who was destined to stay in the Championship this coming season.

Offers came from Millwall which were swiftly rejected according to the Sheffield Star, with Wednesday not willing to part with their star player at all costs this summer.

Perhaps surprisingly though news emerged that Windass had penned a new deal at Hillsborough to extend his stay at the club until June 2023.

He’s still not fit enough to return to the pitch right now but the new agreement for the 27-year-old has been commended by Darren Moore in his pre-match press conference before Wednesday host Doncaster Rovers.

“We’re delighted that Josh has signed with us, he’s an important player and we are looking forward to getting him back,” Moore said, per the club’s official Twitter account.

“We had no intention of letting Josh go, we made it quite clear and feel happy he has signed here. Our job is to get him back ready and fit.”

The Verdict

This could be the most important deal that Wednesday do all season to get Windass to commit to a new deal.

It’s not exactly a massive extension – just the one year – but it’s a clear statement of intent from Dejphon Chansiri that he intends to keep the club’s best players around.

The Owls now have a lot of depth in the attacking positions and out wide and it’s all very exciting stuff to see, with Windass flanked by the likes of Lee Gregory, Lewis Wing, Olamide Shodipo amongst others when he’s ready to return from his hamstring injury.

It’s an exciting time to be a Wednesday fan despite relegation just a few months ago and the squad is definitely being built to attack the top two in League One this season – and Windass can play a big part in that.