Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore believes his side missed out on "a clear-cut penalty" at "a crucial moment in the game" in last night's heavy defeat to Peterborough United.

The Owls need a miracle to keep their promotion hopes alive after losing 4-0 away at the Weston Homes Stadium in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

Wednesday found themselves 2-0 down at the break after a Cameron Dawson mistake allowed Jack Taylor to open the scoring and then Joe Ward's long-range strike took a wicked deflection.

A quick break saw Kwame Poku add Posh's third early in the second half while Jonson Clarke-Harris headed in their fourth inside the final 10 minutes.

Sheffield Wednesday penalty claim

Things could have played out differently had a big decision gone Wednesday's way in the second half.

The Owls piled the pressure on after going three down as they pushed for a response and were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty when Johnson's effort was blocked inside the six-yard box by Posh defender Ronnie Edwards, who appeared to use his elbow.

The Wednesday players urged the referee to point to the spot but he waved away the appeals - seemingly suggesting that he hadn't seen it.

Darren Moore's thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday penalty appeal

A penalty and potential red card at that point in the tie could have been just the lifeline that the Owls needed.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Moore reflected on the controversial incident.

He said: "We'll have a look. I'm sure they'll document it in their report and we'll hear what they say because obviously it's a crucial moment in the game and it's another opportunity and decision that's not gone.

"It was a clear-cut penalty, you've seen the reaction of all the players and you've seen the replay. It's a clear-cut penalty. We need the officials to be on point but he missed it."

The Wednesday boss added: "It's difficult for them [the officials] because you're having to make split-second decisions at a split second. Some you can get right, some you can miss. It's never deliberate, you've just got to go with it and it is what it is. Unfortunately, that one didn't go for us when we needed it to go for us.

"We've got to keep our heads and focus on next week."

The two clubs meet at Hillsborough next Thursday when the Owls will look to overturn Peterborough's four-goal lead.