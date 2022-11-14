Darren Moore issues verdict on Accrington incident involving Sheffield Wednesday player

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has suggested he understands Josh Windass’ disappointment after the forward’s eye-catching reaction to being substituted in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Accrington Stanley.

Nottingham Forest loanee Alex Mighten scored the only goal of the game after 24 minutes as he hammered in a powerful volley to help the Owls close the gap on Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle at the top of League One.

All eyes were on Mighten’s forward colleague midway through the second half, however, when he vented his frustration about being subbed off – with Lee Gregory brought on in his place.

The incident may have raised concerns among Wednesday supporters but Moore has been quick to ease those.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, the Owls boss revealed why he decided to take Windass off and issued his verdict on the incident.

He said: “He wants to play. They all want to play.

“Josh has played a lot of football in the last seven to eight days so it was about managing him today and making sure that he feels good about his contribution over the three games.

“Obviously, he wanted to stay on for the final 20 minutes but I thought as the game got stretched that bringing on a fresh Lee Gregory would give us that hold up play as we looked to get the second goal. It wasn’t to be but I can understand his disappointment of coming off because he wants to play and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The victory has moved Wednesday to within a point of second-placed Ipswich and five back from league leaders Plymouth after the pair both drew this weekend.

With no World Cup break in League One, they’re back in action next weekend against Shrewsbury Town.

Quiz: Which British club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Bailey Peacock-Farrell? Burnley Everton Leeds Southampton

The Verdict

There may have been a few worried supporters about Windass’ situation after the incident on Saturday but Moore’s comments show he sees it as a positive.

The Wednesday boss believes it was a reflection of just how strongly the forward wants to be involved, which is certainly what you want from your squad.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the season and looks set to be central to the Owls’ hopes of promotion.

But Moore is right to manage his minutes carefully given the injury issues that he’s had in the past.