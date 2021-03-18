Darren Moore issues update on Sheffield Wednesday’s reported interest in experienced defender

Sheffield Wednesday are yet to see any progress over a potential agreement for former Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson according to Owls boss Darren Moore.

It had previously been reported by Yorkshire Live that Sheffield Wednesday had taken Simpson on trial ahead of a potential short-term deal until the end of this year’s campaign.

The 34-year-old has been a free-agent since his contract with Leicester City reached a conclusion in the summer of 2020, and he’ll be looking to make a good impression with the Owls at the earliest of opportunities.

Simpson has played in the Championship recently, having made 25 appearances in a loan spell with Huddersfield Town in the 2019/20 season.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live) after their draw with relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town, Moore revealed that Simpson is a player on the club’s radar, but they are yet to see any progress over a potential deal.

“We have looked at Danny. He has someone that has come up on our radar. Nothing has been decided yet.

“He has been a name that has been circulated with the club but at the moment nothing has happened with him.”

Sheffield Wednesday are struggling in the Championship this season, with Darren Moore’s side sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and nine points adrift of safety heading into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign, which certainly makes for concerning reading.

Do these celebrities support Sheffield Wednesday or not?

1 of 16 Michael Vaughan is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter – True or false? True False

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see if they offer him a contract with the club.

Simpson has experience of playing at this level already, and I think he’d add something to the current Sheffield Wednesday squad that have really struggled this season.

The Owls look as though they’re destined to drop into the third-tier of English football this term, and they should definitely be looking at signing Simpson in the near future.

Surely they have nothing to lose and should be signing him on a deal until the end of the season at least?