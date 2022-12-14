Darren Moore issues update on Sheffield Wednesday midfielder ahead of Oxford showdown

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Dennis Adeniran could potentially make his return to action for the club’s festive fixtures.

The Owls are set to take on Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day before hosting Port Vale on December 29th at Hillsborough.

Adeniran has not featured for Wednesday since their clash with Forest Green Rovers in August as he has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a knee injury.

In the absence of the 23-year-old, Moore has turned to the likes of George Byers, Barry Bannan, Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson for inspiration in the heart of midfield.

Wednesday will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend when they take on Oxford United in League One.

Having managed to secure a point in their clash with Exeter City last Saturday, the Owls will be keen to keep the pressure on their promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle by defeating the U’s.

Ahead of this fixture, Moore has shared an update on Adeniran.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the midfielder, Moore said: “We’ve not had a bounce game this week so for Dennis it’s really about volume in training for him.

“Then we’ll arrange another game the week after.

“If Dennis comes through that then he’ll probably be in a position where he’s ready to rejoin the team.

“That will then be him ready for the Christmas campaign really.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Wednesday as Adeniran has shown some signs of promise during his time at the club and thus could prove to be an asset in the second half of the season.

Having made 20 league appearances for the Owls at this level, it may not take the midfielder too much time to get back up to speed.

Providing that he is able to avoid any further injury setbacks, Adeniran could play an influential role in helping his side maintain a push for a top-two finish.

Adeniran’s availability may also force Wednesday’s other midfielders to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes.