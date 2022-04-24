Darren Moore issues update on Sheffield Wednesday duo following Wycombe defeat

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that George Byers and Liam Palmer are both in contention to return to the club’s starting eleven for their upcoming showdown with Fleetwood Town after being left on the bench for yesterday’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

The Owls would have been hoping to pick up a positive result at Adams Park after defeating Crewe Alexandra in midweek.

However, Wednesday succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Chairboys as they slipped out of the play-off places in the League One standings.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing fired wide for the visitors in the first-half of this clash while Bailey Peacock-Farrell prevented Sam Vokes from scoring for Wycombe.

Following the break, Gareth Ainsworth’s side took the lead as Jordan Obita slotted home after being teed up by Daryl Horgan.

Chey Dunkley and Callum Paterson both missed chances to equalise for Wednesday in the closing stages of this clash.

The Owls will now have to avoid defeat in their meeting with Fleetwood on Tuesday in order to reclaim a place in the top-six heading into the final game of the season.

After his side’s defeat to Wycombe, Moore revealed why Byers and Palmer didn’t feature in this clash.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore said: “It has been a big week. The likes of George and Liam Palmer have played twice this week and we decided to rotate. Now we get them back and ready for Tuesday.

“We have suffered a lot of injuries this season from over misuse and fatigue and tiredness from games. I was able to rejuggle the pack and get ready for Tuesday.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Wednesday were unable to secure a positive result yesterday, it could be argued that Moore made an error in judgement by rotating his team for this fixture.

With Palmer and Byers both set to be available on Tuesday, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they start for the Owls when they make the trip to Highbury Stadium.

Byers has provided six direct goal contributions in the 20 appearances that he has made in the third-tier this season.

Meanwhile, Palmer has featured on 37 occasions for Wednesday at this level during the current campaign and has been regularly utilised as a centre-back by Moore.

If this duo are firing on all cylinders on Tuesday, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Owls pick up a crucial victory over Fleetwood.