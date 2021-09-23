Darren Moore issues update on Sheffield Wednesday duo ahead of Ipswich Town clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that Josh Windass and Lewis Gibson are both making progress from their respective issues.

Windass picked up a hamstring injury in pre-season and has yet to feature for the Owls during the current term.

Meanwhile, Gibson has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since joining the club on loan from Everton in the summer transfer window.

In the absence of Windass and Gibson, Wednesday have made a mixed start to the 2021/22 campaign in League One.

Currently 13th in the third-tier standings, the Owls will be determined to get back to winning ways this weekend when they head to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

Wednesday could move above the likes of Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley in the table if they seal all three points in this particular fixture.

Ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with the Tractor Boys, Moore shared an update on Windass and Gibson.

Speaking in the club’s pre-match press conference for the Ipswich game (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about the attacking midfielder, Moore said: “Windass is continuing to do his rehab.

“He is with the medical team.

“He is making good progress.”

Making reference to Gibson, Moore has revealed that the defender is still not ready to make his senior debut for the Owls.

The Owls boss added: “He [Gibson] has made some wonderful progress.

“He is still progressing.

“We don’t fell he is quite there yet.

“We are trying to get more minutes into him.

“He needs more time.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Windass was a stand-out performer for Wednesday last season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he ends up setting the third-tier alight with his displays when he is fit enough to feature.

The former Rangers man managed to provide an impressive total of 15 direct goal contributions in the Championship and thus will unquestionably fancy his chances of delivering the goods in a lower division.

As for Gibson, he will be hoping to become a mainstay in the Owls’ starting eleven in the not too distant future when he is given the all clear to make his debut.

If Wednesday are able to seal all three points this weekend, they could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to launch a push for promotion in the coming months.