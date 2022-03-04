Darren Moore issues update on Josh Windass’ Sheffield Wednesday return

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Josh Windass is progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring injury – but has refused to put a timescale on his potential return.

The 28-year-old has played a bit-part role in the Owls’ 2021-22 season, having missed the first 18 league matches of the campaign after undergoing surgery on his hamstring in pre-season.

Windass was able to play in seven third tier matches upon his return to the squad and made a huge impact, scoring four times and bagging an assist, and it looked like the forward would have a huge part to play for the rest of the season.

However his last appearance was in Wednesday’s first match of the calendar year against Morecambe – which was two months ago now – and although Moore has plenty of depth in the final third, he would still like to be able to call upon his talisman.

Unfortunately for Wednesday fans who wanted an update on Windass’ return date though, Moore was unable to provide one as he keeps supporters guessing on the striker’s next inclusion in a matchday squad.

“Josh is making wonderful, significant progress and doing really, really well, but is still not around where we feel he should be and where we want him to be,” Moore said ahead of his team’s weekend clash with Lincoln City, per the Sheffield Star.

“We’re not putting any real pressure on him. I don’t want to put a timescale on his head and let him think he’s got to work towards that.

“If he’s fitter quicker then he’ll join up with the squad. He’s not with us at the moment.” The Verdict Wednesday may be in very good form right now and sitting in League One’s top six, but they could still do with Windass back for the run-in. In the limited amount of action he’s seen this season, we’ve seen Windass at his best with four goals in seven games, and that’s why Championship teams wanted to take him off the Owls’ hands in the summer. Callum Paterson and others are filling a major void right now in Windass’ absence, but he will surely be back sooner rather than later. A hamstring issue though, especially a recurring one, is one that needs to be managed with care so Moore will not want to rush him back and risk having Windass break down once more.