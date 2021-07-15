Darren Moore issues strong warning to clubs chasing Sheffield Wednesday players this summer

Darren Moore is preparing to embark on his first full season as Sheffield Wednesday manager, and with expectation levels typically high, steering the club back to the Championship is the requirement.

Wednesday have already waved goodbye to several first-team players from last season’s relegation, but have seen three new signings arrive at Hillsborough.

With outgoings still massively outweighing the incomings, there seems to be a lot more work to do before the season kicks off in early August.

In what is expected to be a highly competitive League One campaign, Wednesday will be hoping to do what is required in preparation for the upcoming season.

One issue that continues to raise questions around the Yorkshire club, is what do the futures of Josh Windass and Barry Bannan look like. The former has been a target for several Championship clubs, with a report from The Star last month stating that Millwall saw a bid rejected for the 27-year-old.

Moore, who knows exactly how important the duo are, spoke to The Star about the pair who are ‘not for sale’ and said: “There’s nothing to shout home about… We’ve just had enquiries, I’ve had managers ring me up, and the answer has been ‘not for sale’. It’s about keeping the squad together – we want to add to them, not let anybody go. We want to add to it.”

The verdict

The pair are definitely of Championship quality and it is no real shock to see that Windass is a target of a whole host of Championship clubs.

It would be a massive boost to Wednesday’s promotion bid if they can keep the pair at Hillsborough. They were both bright sparks in an otherwise disappointing season for The Owls and would certainly be two of the best players to drop down to the division in recent memory.

Despite Wednesday holding a high valuation of Windass and Moore’s reluctance to sell, a lucrative offer may be hard to turn down.

As for Bannan, he is instrumental to what Sheffield Wednesday does, and losing him would leave a glaring void in the middle of the park.

