Darren Moore has issued another clear defence of goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell following his error that allowed Ipswich Town to rescue a point late on Saturday in the 1-1 draw.

Heading into the game, Moore leapt to the defence of Peacock-Farrell when speaking in his pre-match press conference.

That came following the Burnley loanees costly error that allowed Shrewsbury Town to get back into the game and deny the Owls all three points in their previous game.

That dented what had been a strong start to life at Hillsborough for the keeper, who had started his spell with the Owls with four clean sheets in the league.

While he also showed his quality by making a couple of excellent penalty saves for both Wednesday and Northern Ireland.

Against Ipswich Town, the Northern Ireland international made another costly error for the Owls late on. Wednesday were a goal up and seemed like they were going to end their three-game winless run, but he was robbed in possession and that allowed Conor Chaplin to equalise.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore insisted that he has full belief in Peacock-Farrell’s quality as a goalkeeper and he backed him to learn from his mistakes.

While he also insisted he has done far more positive things in a Wednesday shirt so far than he has costly things and suggested that he will be starting once again against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

He said: “When I look at his game, I analyse his game, he’s been terrific with everything he’s been doing. There have been one or two things that he’ll feel he can do better at but you can only learn from them. I’m sure that it’s a harsh lesson and you get punished for it but he will learn from them. If you look at his game, the games he has played and you break them down, he’s been superb.

“We talk about the first half, Bonne is through and he makes a really good save and saves us. There is no reason to harbour on the negatives, the positives far outweigh the negatives, 100%. It’s my job as a manager to see him through that, he made three terrific saves and in important moments of the game, you think ‘actually, the positives far outweigh the negatives and that’s my job to do that. We are 100% behind him, he has been unbelievable and he’ll be back again on Tuesday.”

The verdict

Having the confidence of your manager is absolutely pivotal for any goalkeeper.

Therefore, these comments from Moore will provide a timely boost for Peacock-Farrell after his mistakes in the last two games have cost his side four precious points.

Peacock-Farrell is very much a goalkeeper that needs to have that confidence instilled in him from his manager and Moore seems to be handling him in the right way.

It is also accurate that the keeper has saved Sheffield Wednesday more goals so far this term than he has cost them.

A few weeks ago, people were claiming that Peacock-Farrell was by far and away the best goalkeeper in the division this season, so there is no need to get carried away following him making a couple of untimely errors in the last few games.

The keeper though needs to get his form back on track on Tuesday against Wigan and the Owls will need him to be at his best if they are to have any chance of picking all three points against one of the best teams in the league.